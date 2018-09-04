Canada
Melfort, Sask. residents fined for running illegal outfitting operation

Two Melfort residents have been fined for running an illegal outfitting operation in Saskatchewan.

Two people running an illegal outfitter operation in Saskatchewan have been fined for their role in arranging migratory bird hunts.

An investigation was launched by conservation officers after the Melfort office received numerous complaints of illegal migratory bird hunting.

Undercover officers booked hunts in September 2017 with two individuals, paying for outfitting and guiding services, which included providing hunting equipment.

During the hunt, one of the individuals said he was OK with an undercover officer shooting his and his assistant’s bird limits – even though they were not present on the day of the hunt.

A rural property near Melfort was then searched on Sept. 15, 2017, where waterfowl hunting equipment, including two firearms, were seized.

Officers also seized 29 filleted walleye. The legal possession limit is eight.

Garnet Roy Gunderson, 72, and Barbara Ann Lynne Gunderson, 68, pleaded guilty to on Aug. 16 in Melfort provincial court and were fined $15,705. The also received two-year angling suspensions and a two-year firearm prohibition.

Garnet Roy Gunderson also received a one-year hunting suspension.

Roughly $20,000 in hunting equipment was forfeited to the Crown.

