Winnipeg Jets sign Blake Wheeler to 5-year contract extension

The Winnipeg Jets’ captain will be a Jet for five more years.

Right winger Blake Wheeler has been signed to a five-year contract extension worth $41.25 million, or $8.25 million a year.

The announcement comes on the heels of Wheeler’s best year during his 10-year career with the National Hockey League. With 91 points last season including 68 assists (tied for the NHL lead), Wheeler headed to the 2018 NHL All-Star game earlier this year. READ MORE: ‘Winnipeg is lucky to have him’: Wheeler’s former high school coach cheering on Jets captain

Wheeler has been team captain since Aug. 31, 2016 and has played eight of his NHL years with the organization.

“Wheeler is already the franchise leader in assists with 383, while sitting second on the all-time Jets franchise scoring list with 495 points in 754 games. In fact, he ranks in the top 10 in every major scoring category in franchise history,” said the Jets. Who do you think is more excited about the big news? Me or @26blakewheeler. Congrats big man. Can’t wait for another 6 years with you on the right side @nhljets #backdoor #tapins pic.twitter.com/xjGr90PyVN — mark scheifele (@markscheifele55) September 4, 2018 Wheeler’s signing ranks with goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s six-year, $37 million contract. Some notable departures include goalie Michael Hutchinson and forward Paul Stastny. WATCH: Blake Wheeler speaks to media after being named Jets captain.