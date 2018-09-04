Injured hiker airlifted off Crown Mountain

There was drama in the North Shore Mountains overnight, as rescuers raced to save a badly injured hiker near Crown Mountain, just north of North Vancouver.

Ten members of North Shore Rescue, including two emergency room doctors, were called out to The Camel shortly before 9 p.m., and when they found the man several hours later, they determined he was so badly hurt he needed to get to hospital right away.

A search-and-rescue helicopter from CFB Comox was dispatched and it airlifted the victim to Vancouver International Airport shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, where an awaiting ambulance rushed him to hospital.

Five members of North Shore Rescue remained with a second hiker who wasn’t hurt, and the group was to be airlifted off the mountain after first light.