Canada
September 4, 2018 9:42 am

Injured hiker airlifted off Crown Mountain

By News Anchor  CKNW

FILE PHOTO: North Shore Rescue

North Shore Rescue
A A

There was drama in the North Shore Mountains overnight, as rescuers raced to save a badly injured hiker near Crown Mountain, just north of North Vancouver.

READ MORE: Cave rescue near Penticton

Ten members of North Shore Rescue, including two emergency room doctors, were called out to The Camel shortly before 9 p.m., and when they found the man several hours later, they determined he was so badly hurt he needed to get to hospital right away.

A search-and-rescue helicopter from CFB Comox was dispatched and it airlifted the victim to Vancouver International Airport shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, where an awaiting ambulance rushed him to hospital.

Five members of North Shore Rescue remained with a second hiker who wasn’t hurt, and the group was to be airlifted off the mountain after first light.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cormorant helicopter
Crown Mountain
hiker
Injured hiker
North Shore Rescue
Rescue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News