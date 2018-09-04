Thousands of students head back to school in London

It’s the first day of school for thousands of students across London.

After spending the summer soaking up the sun, students are making their way to new classes with new teachers Tuesday.

“The first day of school is kind of like New Year’s Day,” said Riley Culhane, associate director of learning support services for the Thames Valley District School Board

“Our students and staff are ready for that fresh start and all the new opportunities that come with a new school year,” he said.

Tuesday marks the first day of classes and a return to routine for many families.

The air is always buzzing with excitement as students and staff get ready to meet and reconnect with each other, said Culhane.

“I know staff are very excited to see all the students and their families. The students are excited to meet their new teachers and to connect with their friends as well, he said.

“It really is a day of excitement where the students find out what class they’re going to be in a what teacher they have,” said Culhane.

“It’s really a day to just reconnect.”

While the first day of classes is one of excitement, Culhane says there are a few things they’re hoping to accomplish this year.

“Mathematics and improving student achievement in math is one of our goals and one of our priorities. It’s a provincial priority and also a priority of our board, he said.

“We also have priorities in the area of equity and well-being, engaging in our families and in our school communities as well.”

Meanwhile, OPP are reminding motorists to be on the lookout for students, especially in school zones.

“We’re going to have a large number of children walking to school. If someone is using a handheld device and they are distracted there is a huge risk that someone could get hurt or killed,” said Const. Ken Johnston.

It’s also important for drivers to keep an eye out for kids around school buses, said Johnston.

“When a school bus comes to a stop and the lights are flashing and the stop arm is activated, both directions of traffic have to come to a complete stop,” he said.

“When the children are done crossing the roads, the bus drivers will turn those off and drivers can safely start to proceed again.”

Motorists need to be at least 20 metres away from a school bus when it is stopped and the lights are flashing, added Johnston.