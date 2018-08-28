London school boards, bus operators reach agreement ahead of first day of school

It will be business as usual for school bus drivers when students get back to class next week.
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) announced they reached an agreement on a new contract with the school bus consortium.
TVDSB and LDCSB made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.
But not all the contract terms have been decided. A second tweet from TVDSB said “[t]he agreement provides for an interim increase to support driver wages and the remaining contract terms will be determined in due course.”
TVDSB also expressed appreciation to parents, drivers and the community for their patience.
Negotiations between Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services (STS), which represents the school bus operators in contract talks, and the boards broke down Aug. 20 when operators refused to accept the boards’ offer.
Both sides got back to the table on Aug. 24.
