OPP arrest youth after note threatens violence at TVDSB, Grand Erie schools

Oxford OPP say charges are pending after a member of the public found a note threatening violence at a number of area schools.

Officers reported they were first contacted around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, September 3 after a concerned citizen found the note.

The missive, a picture of which was also posted on social media, said there would be violence at several schools in the Thames Valley District School Board and one in the Grand Erie District School Board.

The investigation led them to arrest one male youth in connection with the case around 5:30 p.m. Monday, OPP said.

Their investigation is ongoing and police said charges are pending. No further information about the suspect has been released at this time.

Investigators noted there’s no threat to public safety and they believe this was an isolated incident. With that being said, the OPP reminded the public it takes all threats very seriously.

980 CFPL reached out to the Thames Valley District School Board for comment, but a representative declined and referred the request to the OPP.