Founder of Saskatoon’s Neechie Gear pens 1st book to help others succeed

The founder of the Saskatoon-based clothing line Neechie Gear is adding another title to his resume.

Kendal Netmaker is known as an entrepreneur, a public speaker, and now also as an author.

The book, titled Driven to Succeed: From Poverty to Podium, is a mix between an autobiography and Netmaker’s tips to succeed.

“It’s like a two-in-one book. It’s basically a story, but it gets into personal development, and helping people in life and business to get ahead,” Netmaker said.

The book explains five steps to succeed, such as making a choice, expecting to win, and using the power of one’s own story.

Netmaker said writing a book was a goal he set many years ago and finally got started on it last July.

“It was very hard to write some of these stories in here, but also healing for me. A lot of these things I never talked about openly to people, so when I was writing it, it created a lot of healing for myself.”

Netmaker grew up on Sweetgrass First Nation, where he and his three sisters were raised by a single mother.

He hopes people can relate to the vulnerability he shared in the book.

“By me being open like this, I know I’m going to help someone at the end of it, so that’s why I wrote this.”

The book is currently available at Neechie Gear on Circle Drive in Saskatoon and will officially be launched on Amazon on Oct. 9.