Fairfield Manor retirement residence ordered to vacate all its occupants

Kingston Fire and Rescue has ordered Fairfield Manor retirement residence, a privately owned facility, to vacate all remaining vulnerable occupants at its west location.

According to the fire chief, the owner of Fairfield Manor retirement residence was charged on Friday for failing to comply with fire safety regulations. Kingston Fire and Rescue say it has made every effort to work with the owner to ensure compliance with the Ontario fire code.

Over the weekend, the chief says there was no noticeable progress made.

The chief went on record, saying, “I am no longer confident a safe occupancy can be maintained with the owner’s staff resources.”

The provincially-run local health integration network has successfully relocated all residents.

Global Kingston has been investigating the growing concerns at the Fairfield Manor retirement residence and we will continue to follow this story.