New Brunswick RCMP ask for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old from Moncton
New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy from Moncton, N.B.
Police say Shayne Gallant was reported missing to police on Sept. 3.
He was last seen on the evening of August 29 at his family’s residence on Mill Road in Moncton, and was last heard from on Sept. 3 just after midnight.
The Mounties say that police and Gallant’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Gallant is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing approximately 110 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Gallant’s whereabouts is urged to contact RCMP at 506-857-2400.
