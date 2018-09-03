Cooking 101: Back-to-school granola

Caren McSherry of Gourmet Warehouse offers a granola recipe.

Ingredients

4 cups old fashioned rolled oats

1 cup wheat germ

1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1 cup slivered or flaked almonds

2 1/2 heaping cups unsalted cashews (raw and roughly chopped)

1 1/4 cup unsalted raw pumpkin seeds

1 cup raw unsalted sun flower seeds

½ cup chia seeds

1 cup flax seeds

Place all of the above ingredients in an extra large bowl, mix well to combine. Hands work best for this job as the amount is large.

2/3 cup roasted grapeseed oil

2 tablespoon vanilla paste

3 tablespoons liquid honey

1/2 cup maple syrup

¼ cup agave syrup

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon’

2 teaspoons ground cardamom

½ cup egg whites

Method

Wisk all of the above ingredients together. Wisk the egg whites until slightly foamy. Pour into the liquid mixture and and mix to combine.

Pour the entire amount over the dry ingredients and again, use your hands to mix as this is a big portion to coat. Divide the mixture between 2 shallow roasting pans, and bake at 300F for 1 ½ hours, turning every 20 minutes to encourage even browning.

This mixture can be stored in a sealed container for 1 month.

Makes 10 cups