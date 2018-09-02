Rockets lose second straight preseason game against Prince George Cougars

In their second outing of the 2018 preseason, the Kelowna Rockets lost 4-2 to the visiting Prince George Cougars on Saturday night.

It’s the second straight loss for Kelowna’s WHL team, who were bested by the Victoria Royals on Friday night in a close 6-5 game that was ultimately decided by a shoot-out.

On Saturday night, Kelowna’s Cole Carrier opened the scoring in the first period. The Cougars tied the game up in the second period.

The game wrapped up with a four-goal third period, which included Nolan Foote scoring for the Rockets.

Kelowna, however, was defeated by three goals from the Cougars in the final period, including the game winning goal from Prince George’s Tyson Upper.

The Rockets will now hit the road for a preseason game in Kamloops on Friday before returning to Prospera Place to wrap up the preseason against the Kamloops Blazers.

Kelowna will kick off its regular season in Kamloops on Friday, September 21.