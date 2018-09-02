Crime
Assault in north end Winnipeg leaves man, 30, in critical condition

A man in his 30's remains in critical condition after an assault took place in Winnipeg's north end Saturday.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Redwood Avenue and Charles Street.

When investigators arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from what police are calling “serious injuries.”

The individual remains in hospital in critical condition.

Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information that may assist investigators to call 204-986-6219, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

