Random parking lot stabbing sends 18-year-old to hospital

City police have a 20-year-old man in custody after they say a man was randomly stabbed multiple times late Friday night.
Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Pembina Highway around 11:25 p.m. Friday.
An 18-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds to his upper body and brought to hospital in critical condition.
He was later upgraded to stable condition.
Officers believe the victim was unloading a vehicle with family members when a male suspect approached.
They say the suspect “without conversation or reasoning” rushed the victim and stabbed him multiple times before running away.
The victims 7-year-old niece was knocked to the ground during the fray.
Investigators don’t believe the two men knew each other.
The following day, officers located a man in the 1800 block of Pembina Highway – the same area as the assault – and placed him under arrest.
20-year-old Nathaniel Sean Capay is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, assault, and failure to comply with a probation order.
