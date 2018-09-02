UBC Okanagan expecting record student enrollment for 2018 academic year
As students at UBC Okanagan prepare to head back to class by moving into their dorms on Sunday, they’re expected to be part of the largest student population the university campus has seen.
The school is projecting their total student population will be sitting at around 9,950 this year.
That’s roughly 900 students more than enrolled last year.
That number includes 2,400 first-year students — an increase over last year’s 2,250.
