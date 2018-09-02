Edmonton Transit service changes Sunday to busier fall schedule

On Sunday, Sept. 2, scheduled Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) operations changed to accommodate higher rider demand in the fall.

Changes include restoring seasonal trips that were reduced in July, such as school specials and post-secondary routes.

LRT will return to regular 15-minute service on Capital and Metro Lines from 7 p.m. to the end of service on weeknights and all day on weekends and holidays.

Additional schedule adjustments will occur on some bus routes to better serve customers. Click here to view all ETS service changes.

ETS adjusts routes five times a year to accommodate shifts in rider demand, customer feedback and construction.

September is the busiest time of year for transit users as many return to school and work.

Transit officials ask riders to check their routes ahead of time, watch for their approaching bus and signal the driver that they would like to board. Otherwise, operators may presume passengers are waiting for a different bus and not stop, ETS said in a news release.

