Students arrive amid busiest move-in day in University of Calgary history

Just in time for the fall term to start, nearly 2,500 students moved into their new digs at the University of Calgary this weekend — it’s the busiest Move-In Day in the school’s history.

Close to 1,000 first-year students moved to the campus alongside 1,500 returning students on Sunday.

“Our first year numbers are record high,” said Lakshmi Sangaranarayanan, associate director of Residence Services. “It just feels so good to see that more first year students want to come in and actually experience living in residence.”

Sangaranarayanan said the record-breaking number can partly be attributed to how easy it is for first years to get information and sign up for living on campus. Community residence is a big selling point too, she added.

“Living on campus isn’t just about housing, it’s about environment and access to resources that strengthens student experience on campus,” said Sangaranarayanan. “Move-In Day is a celebration of that, but also a great way for students to meet their new neighbours and explore their new home at UCalgary.”

On Sunday, about 300 volunteers helped students navigate campus life, offering information on academic support, wellness programs and recreation facilities.

“I was doing this exact same thing three years ago — moving into this building,” said Reece Vandersanden with the Residence Students’ Association. “I know what everyone’s thinking. I felt the same way and they should be absolutely excited. They have a great experience ahead of them.”

Residence Services offers everything from shared, dorm-style rooms to full apartments.

While there’s a lot of excitement, there are a lot of nerves too. For most first years, it’s their first time moving out of their parent’s home.

“I feel very nervous. I’ve never had to do adult things before,” said Alicia Iraheta.

She just moved to Calgary from Red Deer.

“Even my mom helped me pack, so we’ll see how it goes.”