Smoky skies may return to north and south Okanagan

The Okanagan has been enjoying a reprieve from wildfire smoke, which shrouded the region for part of August, but the clear skies may not last.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the north and south Okanagan on Sunday morning, warning that the regions may be about to experience smoky skies again.

“The recent cooler and showery weather pattern has brought some relief to the wildfires, and the associated smoke concentrations have decreased across several regions,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

“Several significant wildfires do, however, continue to burn, most notably in the central and northern interior. Westerly winds will continue to carry wildfire smoke to downwind communities. Subtle changes in the winds and wildfire behavior could cause smoke to return or increase.”

On Sunday morning, the air quality health index rated air around the Okanagan as low health risk but predicted air quality would pose a moderate health risk on Monday across the valley.

A provincial smoky skies bulletin issued on Saturday also listed the north and south Okanagan as areas expected to see wildfire smoke this long weekend.