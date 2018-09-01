New regulations say organic B.C. products must now be officially certified

New provincial regulations for labeling organic products in B.C. kicked in on Saturday.

And for the first time, companies marketing “organic” products without a certification could face a financial penalty.

Under the new rules, anyone selling organic products will have to have an up-to-date proof of provincial certification.

Producers can have their products certified by either a member of the Certified Organic Associations of British Columbia (COABC) or one of the federally accredited certification agencies.

Certified organic products will have either or both the BC Certified Organic checkmark or the Canadian organic logo on them.

Until now, there were no official requirements for producers selling or marketing B.C. food products as organic.

Anyone caught marketing an uncertified product as “organic” could be liable penalties including a fine of $350.

In a media release, the province says it will be using a “graduated enforcement approach” to bring people and companies into compliance “through education and warnings.”