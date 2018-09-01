Public help sought to solve trio of crimes in Central Okanagan

Police and Crimestoppers in the Okanagan are requesting public help in solving a trio of unsolved crimes.

Lake Country grocery store theft

On August 9th, a man left a grocery store in Lake Country with approximately $250 in unpaid groceries. The man is described as a slim Caucasian and approximately 5-foot-11 in height.

Gym bag theft

On August 4th, a woman reported a missing gym bag from a fitness centre on Gordon Drive. The blue Adidas gym bag contained clothing and her wallet. One of the bank cards was used at a downtown convenience store before the cards were cancelled. Police are hoping to identify the female person of interest in the surveillance photo.

West Kelowna grocery store theft

On July 17th, a man and a woman left Real Canadian Superstore in West Kelowna without paying for their groceries. The couple loaded approximately $500 worth of food into a white Jeep Compass and headed south on Louie Drive towards Bering Road.

The man is described as being Caucasian, approximately 35 years old, and six feet tall with tattooed arms. The female is Caucasian, approximately 5-foot-6 and 30 years old with blonde hair and glasses.

If you have any information about the above crimes, contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppers.net