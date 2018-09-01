Delta police search for missing teen who may be with 26-year-old man
Delta police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teen.
Police have been looking for 14-year-old Hailey McClelland since she went missing on Aug. 26.
She is believed to be camping in the wooded areas in Surrey or Burnaby and may be with a 26-year-old man.
McClelland is five-foot-seven with a slim build and short, dark brown hair.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call Delta Police at 604-946-4411.
