Delta police search for missing teen who may be with 26-year-old man

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teen.

Police have been looking for 14-year-old Hailey McClelland since she went missing on Aug. 26.

She is believed to be camping in the wooded areas in Surrey or Burnaby and may be with a 26-year-old man.

McClelland is five-foot-seven with a slim build and short, dark brown hair.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Delta Police at 604-946-4411.