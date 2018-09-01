Missing Teen
September 1, 2018 2:51 pm

Delta police search for missing teen who may be with 26-year-old man

By Online News Producer  Global News

Police are looking for Hailey McClelland, 14, who went missing on Aug. 26.

Delta Police
Delta police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teen.

Police have been looking for 14-year-old Hailey McClelland since she went missing on Aug. 26.

She is believed to be camping in the wooded areas in Surrey or Burnaby and may be with a 26-year-old man.

McClelland is five-foot-seven with a slim build and short, dark brown hair.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Delta Police at 604-946-4411.

