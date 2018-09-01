Man seriously injured in Whyte Avenue stabbing
One person was taken to hospital Saturday morning after a stabbing in south Edmonton.
Police said a man was stabbed in an alley near 103 Street and Whyte Avenue.
He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No one was in custody in connection with the incident.
Officers are collecting statements and continue to investigate.
