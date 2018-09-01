Crime
September 1, 2018 11:59 am

Man seriously injured in Whyte Avenue stabbing

Edmonton police are investigating a stabbing near 103 Street and Whyve Avenue on Sept. 1, 2018.

One person was taken to hospital Saturday morning after a stabbing in south Edmonton.

Police said a man was stabbed in an alley near 103 Street and Whyte Avenue.

He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No one was in custody in connection with the incident.

Officers are collecting statements and continue to investigate.

