Officials investigating ‘cluster’ of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Surrey

The Fraser Health Authority has confirmed a “cluster” of cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the Guildford area of Surrey.

It says public health officials are now trying to track down the source of the bacteria.

It’s also advising anyone who has developed pneumonia-like symptoms and who is at higher risk, such as smokers, the elderly or people with chronic lung conditions, to visit a doctor.

Symptoms can include cough, fatigue, fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, said Fraser Health Medical Health Officer Dr. Aamir Bharmal.

“People who are exposed to it, specifically people who are at high risk to it may start to see symptoms within two to 10 days.”

Anyone showing symptoms who was in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood in the past 10 days should also inform their doctor, the health authority added.

Legionnaires’ disease is caused by a bacteria known as Legionella, which is commonly found in the natural environment, including freshwater, groundwater and the soil.

“It can grow and spread within man-made building water systems, so things like shower heads and faucets, cooling towers, hot tubs and large plumbing systems,” said Bharmal.

“And when it does that, what it can do is aerosolize, go out into the air, and when people breathe it, specifically people who have high risk conditions, they can develop pneumonia from it.”

It can in extreme cases be fatal.

In August 2015, 12 people died after contracting the bacteria in New York.

Fraser Health says most healthy people who come in contact with Legionella don’t get sick, but people with weaker or compromised immune systems can be at risk.

People who do contract it can be treated with antibiotics.