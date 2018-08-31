Eat it or wear it? Global BC anchors vs. a footlong hot dog and a PNE ride

It’s become an annual Global BC tradition at the PNE, and one that requires a change of clothes.

Anchors Sophie Lui and Squire Barnes have once again braved one of the fair’s wild rides while simultaneously trying to eat some of its famous foods.

Last year, Squire did his best to eat chili, while Sophie had a crack at putting on her makeup.

“This year, we thought we’d do it again,” Squire said, as the duo prepared to board the “Breakdance” ride. “This year, we’re not going to do the makeup.”

Instead, they made it a two-anchor attempt at a footlong hot dog, one stacked with condiments, wrapped in bacon and topped with macaroni and cheese.

To wash it down?

“We’ve got a nice little slushie drink made of strawberries so it’s nice and red,” said Sophie.

There were thrills. There were chills. And there were definitely spills.

The whole thing, documented from multiple angles with GoPro cameras.

But with the duo munching that hotdog from both ends, did they have their “Lady and the Tramp” moment? You’ll just have to watch to find out.

Sources close to the matter say planning is already underway for next year when the pair will try and make it a PNE three-peat.