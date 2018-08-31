Eskimos look to flush away last week’s loss in Hamilton and focus on Labour Day Classic in Calgary

The Edmonton Eskimos are moving closer to Monday’s Labour Day clash with the Stampeders in Calgary.

It’s a game that hasn’t gone very well for the Eskimos in recent years, having last won on Labour Day back in 2011.

The Eskimos begin a tough three-game stretch which will include the Labour Day series with the Stamps and then a trip to Ottawa to face the East Division-leading Redblacks.

Eskimos head coach Jason Maas says the sole focus for his team is on Monday’s game in Calgary.

“I’m not talking about stretch, I’ll talk about game-to-game,” Maas said. “This is a meaningful game for us, we know it.

“It’s as big a game as there is all year,” he said. “Every year you can look at Labour Day and it’s going to be a big game — throw out the record, it’s going to be a big game. We’ve rested, we’ve learned a lot of lessons, and we will be ready to play on Monday.”

The catch phrase this week for the Eskimos is “focus and flush,” which Maas says essentially means putting your previous game behind you and focusing on your next opponent.

Defensive back Aaron Grymes says that concept can be applied to a game situation which is something his team needs to improve, especially coming out at half-time.

“That doesn’t only go for bad plays, but you have to flush the good ones too,” Grymes said. “You might have had an interception, you might have scored a touchdown. Let’s not continue to dwell on that going forward. We have 30 more minutes of football to play and we have to finish this game. We have to finish strong.

“It’s all about the next play and the play you’re on.”

The Eskimos started the season 4-2 but finished the month of August with a 2-2 record. They sit second in the CFL’s Western Division with a 6-4 record, four points back of the 8-1 Stampeders.

The kickoff on Labour Day from McMahon Stadium in Calgary is at 1 p.m. 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kickoff starting at 11:30 a.m.