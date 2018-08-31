‘This is super inappropriate’: Durham parents call on Walmart to stop selling ‘offensive’ pencil case

With the start of the new school year just days away, many parents say they are worried kids will bring a certain pencil case, sold by a multinational retailer, into their classrooms.

Walmart is currently selling a back-to-school item that says “I’m sat with stupid,” a message Newcastle, Ont., father Jordan Spears says may encourage bullying in schools. He is one of several parents who has posted online about the back-to-school item, saying he is “disgusted” to see it on the store’s shelves.

“As a father of two boys [who] have been bullied in the past, I thought it was really inappropriate that a major retailer would be trying to make a few dollars off of something that’s going to perpetuate bullying,” said Spear, whose children, Grayden and Rylan, are six and eight years old, respectively.

He, along with many other parents, has called on the retailer to pull the item off of its shelves, and although Walmart Canada commented on Spear’s post several weeks ago, saying the item has been removed from its stores, the pencil cases are currently being sold throughout its Durham Region locations.

“My biggest fear as a parent,” says Spear, “would be having my child sat beside that pencil case, looking at it and having them feel, ‘Oh. I’m the stupid one.'”

Oshawa, Ont., parent Jennifer Kessell said, “It’s offensive. It’s just not something I would purchase for my children.”

Mother of two, Jonelle Okon, also from Oshawa, asks, “What age is this appropriate for? Is it appropriate for toddlers? When’s it ever OK to say, ‘This person’s stupid?'”

The administrative officer for safe schools at the Durham District School Board says educators will make an effort to keep items with messages like this out of classrooms, as bringing it to school violates the board’s code of conduct. “Anything that’s offensive that might be worn or an object… that might harm others… it would definitely be addressed with the student and the parents,” said Ken MacNaughton.

The Durham Catholic District School Board’s policies state members of its community must not “engage in bullying behaviours,” and that it “recognizes that insults, disrespect and other hurtful acts disrupt learning and teaching in a school community.”

Walmart Canada responded to Global News’ request to comment with a statement, saying, “Several weeks ago, Walmart Canada proactively made the decision to remove these pencil cases from our stores. The message on this item does not reflect the positive back-to-school experience and spirit Walmart hopes to share with students.

“Unfortunately it has come to our attention that some stores still have this item on their shelves and we have taken steps to have all remaining product removed,” it continues. “We sincerely apologize for any unintended offence this has caused our customers.”