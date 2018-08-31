Dehydrated but fine: missing mushroom picker found in northern Saskatchewan

A mushroom picker is dehydrated but fine after going missing in northern Saskatchewan for two days.

La Ronge RCMP learned Thursday morning the 73-year-old man was last seen on Aug. 28 when he became separated from his wife in the Wapawekka area.

There were concerns for the well-being of the La Ronge man, who was described as an experienced woodsman with some supplies, due to cold and rainy conditions.

READ MORE: RCMP end underwater search for missing 7-year-old boy

A search was started by Mounties, La Ronge Rangers, and Civilian Air Search and Rescue (CASARA).

Air searchers spotted a signal fire lit by the man and Rangers made their way to his location. He was too weak to travel out by foot and a helicopter was called to extract him.

He was taken to La Ronge where he was assessed as being weak and dehydrated, but otherwise in good condition.

Related Dive to find plane wreckage in Saskatchewan lake delayed until winter