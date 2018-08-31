Canada
August 31, 2018 3:54 pm

Dehydrated but fine: missing mushroom picker found in northern Saskatchewan

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A mushroom picker is weak and dehydrated, but otherwise in good condition, after being lost in northern Saskatchewan for two days.

La Ronge RCMP learned Thursday morning the 73-year-old man was last seen on Aug. 28 when he became separated from his wife in the Wapawekka area.

There were concerns for the well-being of the La Ronge man, who was described as an experienced woodsman with some supplies, due to cold and rainy conditions.

A search was started by Mounties, La Ronge Rangers, and Civilian Air Search and Rescue (CASARA).

Air searchers spotted a signal fire lit by the man and Rangers made their way to his location. He was too weak to travel out by foot and a helicopter was called to extract him.

He was taken to La Ronge where he was assessed as being weak and dehydrated, but otherwise in good condition.

