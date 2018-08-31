Dehydrated but fine: missing mushroom picker found in northern Saskatchewan

A mushroom picker is dehydrated but fine after going missing in northern Saskatchewan for two days.
La Ronge RCMP learned Thursday morning the 73-year-old man was last seen on Aug. 28 when he became separated from his wife in the Wapawekka area.
There were concerns for the well-being of the La Ronge man, who was described as an experienced woodsman with some supplies, due to cold and rainy conditions.
READ MORE: RCMP end underwater search for missing 7-year-old boy
A search was started by Mounties, La Ronge Rangers, and Civilian Air Search and Rescue (CASARA).
Air searchers spotted a signal fire lit by the man and Rangers made their way to his location. He was too weak to travel out by foot and a helicopter was called to extract him.
He was taken to La Ronge where he was assessed as being weak and dehydrated, but otherwise in good condition.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.