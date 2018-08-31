5 Things To Do

August 31, 2018 1:14 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, August 31, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province for August 31.

1 – RCMP Musical Ride
August 31-September 1
Thunderbird Show Park, Langley
City.langley.bc.ca

2 – Bands on the Beach
September 1 & 2
Waterfront, Harrison Hot Springs
Harrison.ca

3 – Creative Café
September 2, 1PM-4PM
Minnekhada Regional Park, Coquitlam
Minnekhada.ca

4 – Taiwanese Cultural Festival
September 1-3
Granville Street, Vancouver
Taiwanfest.ca

5 – Sunshine Music Festival
September 1 & 2
Palm Beach Park, Powell River
Sunshinemusicfest.ca

