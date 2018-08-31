5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, August 20, 2018

5 Things To Do

August 31, 2018 1:12 pm

5 things to do this weekend

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province for August 30.

1 – Nikkei Matsuri – Japanese Festival
September 1 & 2
Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, Burnaby
Nikkeimatsuri.nikkeiplace.org

2 – Summer Sundays
Sunday 2PM
Rocky Point Park, Port Moody
Summersundays.ca

3 – Interior Provincial Exhibition & Stampede
August 29-September 2
Armstrong Exhibition Grounds
Armstrongipe.com

4 – Chicago, Village People & Cyndi Lauper
September 1-3
PNE Amphitheatre
Pne.ca

5 – Vancouver Island Blues Bash
August 31-September 3
Victoria’s Inner Harbour, Ship Point Picnic Site
Jazzvictoria.ca

