North Shore family claims elementary school kids abandoned by bus driver

A family with kids in a Blainville elementary school is furious after they say a school bus driver let their children off more than a kilometre away from their home.
Michael and Stephanie Brazill have two children at Pierre Elliot Trudeau Elementary.
Michael Brazill says on Thursday, which was the first day of school, a bus driver dropped his children off in front of a four-lane road. It caused them to walk home in rush-hour traffic, a journey that took 15 minutes.
“It’s unacceptable,” Stephanie Brazill said. “You put people in charge of watching your kids, and when they fail to do that, all your trust is gone.”
School officials declined to comment, and the bus company didn’t return calls seeking comment.
The Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board wrote an email saying it is aware of the issue and is looking into it.
According to the board’s own rules, if a driver cannot find the proper bus stop or if a parent isn’t around, he is supposed to return that student to school.
“There has to be some serious repercussions for the person responsible,” Michael Brazill told Global News.
