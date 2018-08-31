North Shore family claims elementary school kids abandoned by bus driver

A family with kids in a Blainville elementary school is furious after they say a school bus driver let their children off more than a kilometre away from their home.

Michael and Stephanie Brazill have two children at Pierre Elliot Trudeau Elementary.

Michael Brazill says on Thursday, which was the first day of school, a bus driver dropped his children off in front of a four-lane road. It caused them to walk home in rush-hour traffic, a journey that took 15 minutes.

A couple with kids going to a Blainville elementary school is furious after they say their grade 2 and kindergarten children had to walk more than a kilometre to get home on the first day of school because a bus driver let them off at the wrong place. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/wpk7onRiM6 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 31, 2018

“It’s unacceptable,” Stephanie Brazill said. “You put people in charge of watching your kids, and when they fail to do that, all your trust is gone.”

School officials declined to comment, and the bus company didn’t return calls seeking comment.

Tyler Brazill, 7, walked with his sister across a busy street he said was full of traffic. He said he looked both ways and waited for traffic to stop before telling his sister to cross. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/7vX00EywNp — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 31, 2018

The Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board wrote an email saying it is aware of the issue and is looking into it.

According to the board’s own rules, if a driver cannot find the proper bus stop or if a parent isn’t around, he is supposed to return that student to school.

I visited the area where Brazill said the bus let him off. It is indeed a busy intersection — a four-lane road with steady traffic. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/8Bkka6Om3R — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 31, 2018

“There has to be some serious repercussions for the person responsible,” Michael Brazill told Global News.