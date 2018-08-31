Injured officer will be supported, says RCMP Veterans Association

An officer who was shot after responding to a call in Onanole, Man., will be well taken care of, says an RCMP association.

Corp. Graeme Kingdon, 42, was in front of a home to check out a break-and-enter call Wednesday night when gunfire rang out. Kingdon was transferred to HSC in Winnipeg and the suspects fled, with three caught the next morning and the fourth apprehended in a dramatic standoff in Neepawa later that day.

“Once you’re a member of the RCMP, you’re always a member of the RCMP family,” said Ralph Maher of the RCMP Veterans Association.

The association uses its platform to inform members when something like this happens so the group can gather together in support, he said.

“[Then] they reach out. They reach out to the spouses, to the partners, they offer compassion and support, again, by being present.

“They’ll help the family, you know, to and from the hospital. They’ll prepare meals so the family doesn’t have to. They’ll help with child care, pick the kids up after school, give the kids some normalcy, some TLC.”

Maher said he expects the community of Onanole will help as well.

“Members become very much part of the community themselves,” he said. “You know, they’re soccer moms and hockey coaches, they’re cooking hot dogs at the school lunch day.

“So they become very much part of those communities.”

—With files from Jeff Braun