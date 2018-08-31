Hamilton police, OPP, launch long weekend enforcement blitzes

The Labour Day weekend, the last long weekend of the summer, has arrived.

And while that means barbecues, picnics, time off work, and football — at least in places like Hamilton — it also means a greater police presence on the roads.

Hamilton police say they are focusing their attention on distracted driving and speeding during the Labour Day weekend.

“A lot of the drivers underestimate the risks associated with inattentive and distracted driving.” OPP Superintendent Tony Cristilli said. “They also overestimate their skills behind the wheel.”

Hamilton Police wishes everyone a fun and safe long weekend. You may notice an increased visibility of traffic enforcement. Drive carefully.

Drivers will notice more officers on patrol as they conduct public awareness and education during traffic stops.

Police are planning to be stationed at areas of concern throughout Hamilton in an effort to reduce or eliminate collisions.

For people heading to cottage country this weekend, the OPP are conducting a distracted driving enforcement blitz on the highways.

Labour Day #LongWeekend – Distracted Driving Traffic Safety media launch #DriveSafe

“Inattentive, or distracted driving, is not just about drivers talking on their cellphones. It also includes anything that takes the driver’s focus away from driving,” said Cristilli.

“We have seen motorists doing a variety of activities from reading to texting,” added Cristilli.

Last year, the OPP investigated 83 deaths in which driver inattentiveness was the underlying factor.

So far in 2018, provincial police have investigated 31 inattentive-driving-related deaths, a 38 per cent decrease from 2017.

Cristilli says it’s evident that our collaborative efforts are taking us in the right direction, however, “more work is needed and it starts with all us putting an end to inattentive driving.”