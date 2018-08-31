Possible peeping Tom in small Saskatchewan community

Police are looking for a possible peeping Tom in a small Saskatchewan community.

Esterhazy RCMP has received multiple reports of a man trespassing and looking into windows at homes in Stockholm throughout July and August.

The man was observed in the late evening hours watching people in the homes.

He is described as Caucasian with a medium build. In one incidence, he was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt and a light-coloured ball cap.

RCMP said people in the community should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or person.

People are also being encouraged to keep their doors locked and be mindful of open windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Esterhazy RCMP at 306-745-4740, Langenburg RCMP at 306-743-5600, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.