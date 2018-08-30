RCMP end underwater search for missing 7-year-old boy

RCMP have ended their underwater search for 7-year-old Gregan Geldenhuys.

RCMP will continue their aerial search using a helicopter. Officers will also continue marine searches with an RCMP boat.

READ MORE: Alberta and Manitoba RCMP resources now assisting search for missing 7-year-old boy

Investigators are also asking property owners along Echo Lake and Mission Lake to check their properties, particularly areas around docks, for any sign of Gregan.

The young boy was last seen Aug. 24. Police believe Greagan was with his mother at the beach on B-Say-Tah on Echo Lake, sometime before her body was discovered at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.