Former Saskatoon police constable ordered to stand trial on assault charge

A former Saskatoon police constable has been ordered to stand trial for common assault.
Jarret Gelowitz was charged after an on-duty incident involving a stolen SUV in December 2016.
READ MORE: First hearing for Saskatoon police constable charged with assault
The driver suffered a minor cut on his arm, but police have not said if it happened before or during his arrest, only that a physical confrontation happened.
Gelowitz was placed on administrative duties in late December 2017 when the charge was laid following an investigation.
He was committed to stand trial on Thursday, although a date has not been set.
Gelowitz was fired from the force on Aug. 24 after two more assault charges were laid against him for separate incidents in 2017.
WATCH BELOW: Saskatoon Police Service fires officer facing criminal charges
The first incident occurred on Jan. 22 when a man received minor injuries while being arrested after a foot pursuit.
The second incident happened on April 15 during the arrest of two men after a stolen vehicle chase.
Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper said Gelowitz was fired after being found unsuitable for service and to maintain public trust in the force.
