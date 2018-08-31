Former Saskatoon police constable ordered to stand trial on assault charge

A former Saskatoon police constable has been ordered to stand trial for common assault.

Jarret Gelowitz was charged after an on-duty incident involving a stolen SUV in December 2016.

The driver suffered a minor cut on his arm, but police have not said if it happened before or during his arrest, only that a physical confrontation happened.

Gelowitz was placed on administrative duties in late December 2017 when the charge was laid following an investigation.

He was committed to stand trial on Thursday, although a date has not been set.

Gelowitz was fired from the force on Aug. 24 after two more assault charges were laid against him for separate incidents in 2017.

The first incident occurred on Jan. 22 when a man received minor injuries while being arrested after a foot pursuit.

The second incident happened on April 15 during the arrest of two men after a stolen vehicle chase.

Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper said Gelowitz was fired after being found unsuitable for service and to maintain public trust in the force.