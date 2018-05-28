Saskatoon police constables charged with assault

Two Saskatoon police officers have been charged with assault after a November 2017 traffic stop.

The constables made the stop on Nov. 7 and arrested a man for obstructing officers.

No injuries were reported during the arrest.

READ MORE: Police watchdog launches probe into RCMP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The driver then filed a complaint with the Saskatoon Police Service, which was forwarded on to the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission (PCC).

Common assault charges were laid against constables Cailin Link and Angela McDade after a PCC investigation and recommendations from Crown prosecutors.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Both have been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of court proceedings.

They are scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on June 28.

READ MORE: Man files complaint against police, says officers left him outside Saskatoon

The PCC is a five-person, non-police body appointed by the Saskatchewan government to investigate and review complaints against municipal police.

A PCC investigation can take up to 180 days to complete, depending on the complexity of the case and the availability of witnesses.