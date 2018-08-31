Jean Coutu Group recalls ibiZ portable USB wall chargers

A line of USB wall chargers sold at Jean-Coutu stores are being recalled for a potential fire hazard.

The cube-shaped chargers were available in blue, purple, white, and black with the word “ibiZ” printed on the top.

READ MORE: Over 260K Ram pickups recalled in Canada, tailgates with power locks may open while truck is moving

The recalled model number is CB013 marked on one of the sides of the chargers, which have the potential to overheat and melt. This poses a fire and burn hazard.

As of Aug. 22, 2018, the company has received three reports of chargers overheating and melting in Canada, with no reported injuries.

READ MORE: Pork recalled for containing ingredient omitted from label

Approximately 28,613 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between November 2017 and August 2018.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact the Jean Coutu Group at 450-646-9760 for a full refund.