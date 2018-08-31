Elgin County OPP seek public’s help solving 1994 homicide

Elgin OPP are appealing to the public for information in a 24-year-old homicide.

READ MORE: Ontario police release sketch of suspect in unsolved, 1988 murder of Thera Dieleman

Police say 31-year-old Sonya Nadine Cywink’s body was found at the Southwold Earthworks in 1994 and there was evidence of trauma.

“The reason why we’re bringing it up now is that it was the anniversary on Wednesday of us finding her body,” said Const. Adam Crewdson.

“We’re trying to generate more interest. It’s the anniversary, so people tend to listen a bit more during this time.”

Investigators say she was originally from the White Fish First Nation territory on Manitoulin Island and had been living in east-end London at the time of her death.

She was last seen alive in London early on Aug. 26, 1994.

WATCH: Police boost efforts to solve 44-year-old murder of young London mother

Crewdson adds that while the homicide case dates back 24 years, it’s not considered a cold case.

“That’s not the way it works with us. There’s always going to be an investigator assigned to the case until we can come through with a conclusion to the investigation,” he explained.

“It’s … just [about] reminding people of ‘hey, this is still happening,’ if anybody does have information because there are people that know about this, there are people that are obviously involved, so we need people to reach out.”

A reward of $50,000 has been offered by the government of Ontario for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her death.