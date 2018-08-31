Man dies in hospital after shooting in east-end Toronto
A male in his 20s is dead following a shooting in east-end Toronto overnight.
Emergency responders received a call around 4:50 a.m. Friday to an area on Warden Avenue near Danforth Avenue in Scarborough.
Toronto Paramedics arrived on scene and located a male victim with critical injuries. He was rushed to a trauma centre where he later died.
Police have not released any information about the victim or possible suspects.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
