Man dies in hospital after shooting in east-end Toronto

A male in his 20s is dead following a shooting in east-end Toronto overnight.

Emergency responders received a call around 4:50 a.m. Friday to an area on Warden Avenue near Danforth Avenue in Scarborough.

Toronto Paramedics arrived on scene and located a male victim with critical injuries. He was rushed to a trauma centre where he later died.

Police have not released any information about the victim or possible suspects.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

