August 30, 2018 10:34 pm

Cavalier Drive closed after pedestrian hit by car

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Police at the scene along with two people presumed to be the driver and the victim.

Elisha Dacey/Global News
A street in St. James was closed Thursday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. on Cavalier Drive just north of Ness Avenue.

The blue compact car was left in the middle of the road with a large hole in the front windshield. Police blocked both lanes of traffic while they investigated.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital. Cavalier Drive re-opened a few hours later.

Elisha Dacey/Global News

