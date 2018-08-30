Cavalier Drive closed after pedestrian hit by car

A street in St. James was closed Thursday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. on Cavalier Drive just north of Ness Avenue.

The blue compact car was left in the middle of the road with a large hole in the front windshield. Police blocked both lanes of traffic while they investigated.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital. Cavalier Drive re-opened a few hours later.