Cavalier Drive closed after pedestrian hit by car
A street in St. James was closed Thursday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
The crash happened at about 6 p.m. on Cavalier Drive just north of Ness Avenue.
The blue compact car was left in the middle of the road with a large hole in the front windshield. Police blocked both lanes of traffic while they investigated.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital. Cavalier Drive re-opened a few hours later.
