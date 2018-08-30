Crime
Man with injuries from gunshot found in Saskatoon’s Westmount neighbourhood

Police say a 21-year-old man with injuries consistent with a gunshot was found in Saskatoon’s Westmount neighbourhood.

Saskatoon police say a 21-year-old man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound was hospitalized on Thursday.

Officers were called to a home in the Westmount neighbourhood just before 2 a.m. CT on Aug. 30.

The injured man was found in the 300-block of Avenue I North and then taken to hospital.

His injuries are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening.

The targeted enforcement unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

