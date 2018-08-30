Paul Paolatto zeros in on waste as mayoral campaign heats up

With the municipal election less than two months away, one mayoral candidate is speaking out about waste in London.

Paul Paolatto says he supports the green bin program and same day per week garbage pickup.

“It is very expensive, except if you’re doing a green bin program anyway, and you’re driving around every house, the incremental cost of introducing same day per week garbage, in concert with a green bin program is actually quite cost effective,” he explained.

“It’s only about half-a-million dollars, which used to be in the neighbourhood of $1.5- to $2-million as an entry price.”

Currently, garbage and recycling collection occurs every six business days while a green bin pilot project has been inching closer to reality with councillors giving the go-ahead late last month to move to the next phase, which would be public consultations.

“If we’re going to go with a green bin program and create a little more hassle for families in terms of sorting a diversion of waste, then it would be awfully nice if we introduced this same day service for at least a while, until such time that people feel comfortable that they no longer need it.”

In total, there are 14 candidates vying for the city’s top job in October.

Among them is current councillor Tanya Park, who has expressed support for a green bin program.

Former MP Ed Holder, meantime, is expected to unveil his platform next week.

Londoners hit the polls Oct. 22.