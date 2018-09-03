Love It or List It Vancouver finds a new home in the Okanagan

The dynamic duelling duo of Jillian Harris and Todd Talbot are coming to the Okanagan.

The popular HGTV show Love It or List It Vancouver, in its fifth season, lets homeowners decide whether to renovate and keep their house, or sell it and move on to a new home.

Host Jillian Harris is the interior designer who has the task of making owners rekindle the romance with their home, while real estate agent Todd Talbot entices homeowners with an upgrade.

Although the first four seasons were filmed in Vancouver, Harris is pregnant with her second child and encouraged the production team to film closer to her home in Kelowna.

“We had an opportunity to pick up the last part of our season, but this is home for me and I knew I was pregnant at the time we started,” Harris said. “I just begged and pleaded and said ‘Kelowna’s a beautiful place. There’s so many houses that need renovating.’ And they said ‘Ok we’ll give it a shot.’”

Harris and her production team are looking for home owners interested in being featured in phase two of the fifth season.

“I think we’d probably travel all the way from Vernon to Penticton,” Harris said. “The homeowners do pay for their renovation, but there are a lot of additional perks and a lot of plus sides to being on the show. The biggest one is getting that renovation done and over with in under two months.”

The production team has been utilizing a lot of local trades and businesses, a great perk for the valley.

“It’s great for the industry. It’s great for trades,” Harris said. “I’ve also seen a few cuts of the show and the Okanagan just looks absolutely beautiful. I think it will be great for tourism as well, which is always good for the economy.”

Harris shared a few tips for those looking to quickly spruce up their homes.

“Declutter,” Harris said. “We’re all feeling like life is a bit cluttered and too busy, and I honestly think decluttering and buying less is going to help, not only with the house and making the house feel updated, but with your nervous system as well.”

Look for the Okanagan segments of Love It or List It Vancouver on HGTV Canada early next year.