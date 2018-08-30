Saskatoon weather outlook: cool end to August & long weekend kickoff

Cool end to August continues into the long weekend with a chance of showers here and there.

Saskatoon forecast

Thursday

Temperatures flipped into single digits Thursday morning under partly to mostly cloudy skies to start the second last day of August.

We managed to make it into the upper teens before noon as winds began picking up from the west-northwest.

A system swinging into the province brought in showers to western Saskatchewan rolls the rain and a risk of thunderstorms into the city during the afternoon.

The mercury will pop up into the low 20s before dipping back as the rain moves in as west-northwesterly winds pick up behind a cold front to 30 to 40 km/h with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h.

Thursday night

Winds will ease during the evening with some clearing before another wave of clouds with a chance of showers swings in overnight as we cool back toward single digits.

Friday

The chance of showers eases during the morning hours under mostly cloudy skies before we get into some sunshine during the afternoon.

Winds will remain breezy, at sustained speeds up to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 km/h possible as we struggle to get to a daytime high in the upper teens.

Labour Day long weekend

Showers are possible again along the next cold front that’s slated to swing through on Saturday with wind gusts up to 50 km/h and cloudy skies to start the long weekend before some afternoon clearing.

Another wave of clouds rolls in on Sunday after some morning sunny breaks possible as we drop from our daytime high around 20 C Saturday to an afternoon high stuck in the upper teens Sunday.

Labour Day Monday is shaping up to be a bit wet, cooler and cloudy with a chance of rain during the day and an afternoon high in the upper teens.

Back-to-school outlook

For everyone heading back to school next week, it’ll definitely be feeling like fall.

Daytime highs will be back in the upper teens or low 20s under a mix of sun and cloud with morning lows dipping back into mid-single digits.

Cochin was the setting for James Fisher to take the Your Saskatchewan photo for August 30:

