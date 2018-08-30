Military veterans lose disability pension fight

The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear an appeal by military veterans trying to overturn a move by the federal government years ago to change their disability pension system.

The Equitas Society launched a class-action lawsuit on behalf of military vets when the then-Harper government brought in the new Veterans Charter, that moved from a lifetime pension to a lump-sum payment.

They lost in the BC Court of Appeal and now the Supreme Court has decided not to hear their case.

Vancouver lawyer Don Sorochan, who led the legal fight, is disappointed.

“Yes, it’s the end of the line for the court action. I’m very disappointed that the legal system couldn’t provide the type of remedy that we need to ensure that the welfare of veterans is not at the whim of government.”

Sorochan was speaking on The Jon McComb Show on CKNW.

