What’s happening in Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

The summer is coming to a close but that doesn’t mean you still can’t get out this weekend for one last round of fun before back to school begins.

There are plenty of interesting activities underway in Waterloo region and nearby as well. Both the Paris and Mitchell fall fairs will be running all weekend long. Both locales are within decent driving distance, if you are up for a short road trip on a long weekend.

In addition, here are a few events running in Waterloo region:

Kitchener Panthers in IBL Championships (Kitchener)

The Kitchener Panthers won the opening game of the IBL championship series against the Barrie Baycats in extra innings on Tuesday.

The best-of-seven series will continue Thursday night at Jack Couch Park with a 7 p.m. start time.

The two teams will also square off in Kitchener on Sunday night in Game 4 of the series.

Nazareth (Waterloo)

Legendary Scottish rock band Nazareth takes the stage at Maxwell’s on Thursday night with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

More information on tickets can be found here.

Landestreffen 2018 (Kitchener)

The event celebrates the heritage and traditions of the people of Donauschwaben. It will run from Friday through Sunday at the Schwaben Club.

The Donauschwaben Taks Dance Group from Hungary, as well as other dance groups and bands from across the continent and Europe, are scheduled to perform.

More info from the event can be found here.

KW Fall Psychic Fair & Expo (Kitchener)

The KW Fall Psychic Fair & Expo runs Friday through Sunday at Bingemans Conference Centre.

Billed as the area’s “biggest psychic event,” the event offers psychic, tarot and palm readers, as well as a host of other interesting options for those looking for a different type of fun.

Admission is $10 and more information can be found here.

Kitchener Rangers Fan Fest and Barbecue (Kitchener)

This annual event gives fans an opportunity to meet some of the Rangers before they hit the ice as part of the Preseason Showcase.

It kicks off at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Aud.

Labour Day Steam Train (Waterloo)

The Labour Day Steam Train offers a special opportunity to do a run past, which will see the train go past you so you can grab photos and videos as it passes by.

The train will depart St. Jacobs Museum Station at 2 p.m.

More info can be found here.

WRLC Labour Day Picnic (Waterloo)

This free event, which is hosted by the Waterloo Region Labour Council, will take place at Waterloo Park Monday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be food, drinks and entertainment.

