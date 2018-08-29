Woman’s death at Toronto apartment being treated as suspicious, 1 in custody: police

Toronto police say homicide investigators are probing the death of a woman at a downtown apartment building.

A police spokesperson told Global News that emergency crews were dispatched to a building in the River and Cornwall streets area, north of Dundas Street East, after receiving a medical call at around 4 p.m.

An elderly woman was found at the apartment with “obvious signs of trauma,” police said.

Update. Homicide Squad has now taken carriage of this investigation. This will be Homicide #70-2018. ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 30, 2018

A person was subsequently taken into custody. It’s unknown if charges have been laid.

The circumstances leading up to the woman’s death, as well as how she died, were unclear as of Wednesday evening.

Homicide squad officers have taken over the investigation.

The woman’s death marks the 70th homicide in Toronto.