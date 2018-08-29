Woman’s death at Toronto apartment being treated as suspicious, 1 in custody: police
Toronto police say homicide investigators are probing the death of a woman at a downtown apartment building.
A police spokesperson told Global News that emergency crews were dispatched to a building in the River and Cornwall streets area, north of Dundas Street East, after receiving a medical call at around 4 p.m.
An elderly woman was found at the apartment with “obvious signs of trauma,” police said.
A person was subsequently taken into custody. It’s unknown if charges have been laid.
The circumstances leading up to the woman’s death, as well as how she died, were unclear as of Wednesday evening.
Homicide squad officers have taken over the investigation.
The woman’s death marks the 70th homicide in Toronto.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.