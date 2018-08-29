Saskatoon road, sidewalk construction work 90% done

The City of Saskatoon announced on Wednesday its road and sidewalk work for the 2018 construction season is roughly 90 per cent complete.

Planned improvements are complete on 183 of 206 kilometres of roadways.

Near-perfect weather and few unexpected issues contributed to a smooth season, according to city officials.

The city said it is even ahead of schedule in some areas. Sidewalk replacement has reached 19 kilometres with an additional 3,892 panels maintained.

“If the weather continues to cooperate, we do expect to complete about 20 per cent more sidewalk work than we projected,” Celene Anger, the city’s director of construction and design, said in a press release.

“We’re very happy about that.”

The rehabilitation and repair work of Circle Drive over the 33rd Street northbound overpass was underway by July 3, and expected to take until mid-September.

City officials said the project was completed five weeks early in August thanks to weather and contractor efforts.

Anger said it’s too soon to say whether the city will be able to complete additional work.

“There are a lot of things that need to be considered … budget is the primary consideration, and only certain types of work can be started at end of season and carried over into the next year,” Anger said.

The new McOrmond interchange, Traffic Bridge, and Chief Mistawasis Bridge are expected to open in October.