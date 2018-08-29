Hockey commentator Brian Wilde returns to Global News for second season
With hockey season just around the corner, Global News is pleased to announce that Brian Wilde will be returning to Global News Morning as a regular hockey commentator.
He will also be bringing his popular blog, Call of the Wilde, to Global Montreal’s website.
A seasoned Habs reporter, Wilde has covered the Montreal Canadiens for 20 years. Before that, he travelled the league with the Ottawa Senators and the Edmonton Oilers.
WATCH: Brian Wilde: Habs can only go up from here
News Director and Station Manager Karen Macdonald is very pleased with the addition of Call of the Wilde to Globalnews.ca/montreal
“Last season Brian’s insight into the hockey world was very well received by Global News viewers,” she said. “This season Brian will be keep both viewers and readers up-to-date on all the action, on the ice and behind the scenes.”
“It’s a win/win for everyone.”
Fans can catch Wilde’s unique analysis on Global News as soon as training camp gets underway.
