Early morning fire at bank in Chase, B.C., deemed suspicious

Police are asking for public assistance regarding an early morning fire at the Royal Bank in Chase, B.C.

According to the RCMP, the fire, deemed suspicious in nature, was set at 4:10 a.m. on August 12th at 746 Shuswap Avenue. The Chase Fire Department quickly arrived and knocked down the fire.

“The area of origin was in front of the ATM machine. Suspicious in nature,” said Chase fire chief Brian Lauzon. “We had 12 firefighters on scene. (The fire) extended a bit, exposure to the upper-floor areas in certain spots, but we managed to contain it.”

Lauzon said there was heavy smoke and heat damage downstairs plus smoke a little bit of water damage upstairs.

Video surveillance showed a grey or silver hatchback leaving the scene, which police said was similar to a newer model Honda Civic.

Police say they’d like to speak with the occupants of the vehicle or anyone who has information regarding this vehicle or fire.