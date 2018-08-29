Manitoba teen speeding to impress girls nets impressive $1,400 fine
Hopefully he has an impressive bank account.
RCMP say they recently nabbed a speeder zooming on a Manitoba highway in the dark at 209 km/h.
The speed limit is 100 km/h.
The driver was 19.
The teen told police that he was trying to show off for his female passengers, so the police showed him a $1,476 ticket and an automatic licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.
“FYI: Girls don’t like guys that put their lives at risk,” RCMP tweeted.
“Get her home safely, girls (& their parents) like that.”
