Manitoba teen speeding to impress girls nets impressive $1,400 fine

Hopefully he has an impressive bank account.

RCMP say they recently nabbed a speeder zooming on a Manitoba highway in the dark at 209 km/h.

The speed limit is 100 km/h.

The driver was 19.

The teen told police that he was trying to show off for his female passengers, so the police showed him a $1,476 ticket and an automatic licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

“FYI: Girls don’t like guys that put their lives at risk,” RCMP tweeted.

“Get her home safely, girls (& their parents) like that.”

