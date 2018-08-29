Crime
August 29, 2018 3:41 pm

Manitoba teen speeding to impress girls nets impressive $1,400 fine

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

RCMP car travels down highway.

CP Image/Bayne Stanley
A A

Hopefully he has an impressive bank account.

RCMP say they recently nabbed a speeder zooming on a Manitoba highway in the dark at 209 km/h.

The speed limit is 100 km/h.

The driver was 19.

READ MORE: Manitoba driver slapped with nearly $1,800 speeding ticket

The teen told police that he was trying to show off for his female passengers, so the police showed him a $1,476 ticket and an automatic licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

“FYI: Girls don’t like guys that put their lives at risk,” RCMP tweeted.

“Get her home safely, girls (& their parents) like that.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Manitoba RCMP
manitoba rcmp speeding
manitoba speeding
manitoba teen speeding
manitoba teen speeding 1400 fine
Speeding
teen show off

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News